Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha's Catholic Church
200 North Orange Avenue
Sarasota, FL

Wake
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John's childhood home, now named the "Cuneo Mansion and Gardens,"
1350 Milwaukee Ave.
Vernon Hills, IL

Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
323 West Illinois Street
Chicago, IL

John F. Cuneo Jr.


1931 - 2019
John F. Cuneo Jr. Obituary
John F. Cuneo, Jr., 88, died among friends and family in his Sarasota, Florida home on August 30, 2019. Born in Chicago and raised in Lake County, Illinois, he was the loving son of John F. Cuneo, Sr. (1885 -1977) and Julia Josephine Cuneo (1902-1990). Like his parents, John F. Cuneo, Jr. was very successful in business and a respected philanthropist. Married to Herta Cuneo for more than four decades, he is survived by his son, Stefan, granddaughter, Catherine, and nieces and nephews Katharine White, Jamie Middleton, William Browning and John Browning.

John left a magnificent legacy in Illinois and Florida, supporting many educational organizations. John loved animals and devoted much of his life bringing the joys of diverse animals to kids and adults all around the globe. He was also an excellent equestrian and animal trainer.

John was raised by his parents with his sister, Consuela, in the historic mansion in Vernon Hills, Illinois built by the utility magnate Samuel Insull. John later donated this mansion, its 100-acres of prime real estate, along with its collection of fine art and furnishings, to Loyola University. John's last years were spent in his cherished city of Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by his friends and his most beloved animals.

Wake services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at John's childhood home, now named the "Cuneo Mansion and Gardens," 1350 Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, Illinois, where John's casket will rest outside the chapel entrance from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass of Remembrance will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 323 West Illinois Street, Chicago, Illinois.

After the Mass of Remembrance, friends and family are welcome to process to Calvary Cemetery in Evanston, Illinois, where John's mortal remains will be buried next to his parents, in the mausoleum established by his father.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19, 2019
