John F. MacIsaac
1934 - 2020
March 18, 1934-August 28, 2020

John MacIsaac, 86 of Waukegan, IL, was called home on August 28th, 2020, following a brief illness. He was a 1952 graduate of Waukegan High School and graduated from Northern Illinois University, double majoring in Economics and Education. He was also a US Army veteran, serving a majority of his time in the service in Korea. He worked for many years at Brunswick, followed by Budget Rent a Car, spending those years traveling the world using his economic acumen. He ended his 50+ year career working at the Finance Department for the City of Waukegan.

A loving brother, husband and father, John was known for his generosity and kindness; helping friends and family in their time of need. John was also a huge Basketball and Hockey fan, having spent many years playing the former, eventually playing Basketball for Northern Illinois University during his time there. John also enjoyed Golf and had the opportunity to play at many golf courses all over the world during his travels. He also had a great sense of humor and introduced his children to Monty Python and the Three Stooges. John also had a love of learning, wanting his children, along with his nieces and nephews, to read, educate themselves and keep informed of the world around them.

John was preceded in death by his father Dougald MacIsaac, mother Mary Margaret (Nee Myers) MacIsaac, brother Douglass MacIsaac, his wife Margie MacIsaac, son Stephen MacIsaac and son Mark MacIsaac. He is survived by his son John MacIsaac of Waukegan, daughter Meggam (Dale) Rylie of Waukegan and his sister Mary(Thomas) Thomsen of Waukegan, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; all of whom he loved dearly.

Due to COVID-19, a funeral mass will not be held at this time. It was John's wish that no one risk their health to pay their last respects to him. The funeral mass, which is planned to be held at St. Anastasia Church and internment, which will be held at Ascension Cemetery; will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



Published in News Sun on Sep. 5, 2020.
