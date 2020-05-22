John F. Roach, 78 years old, of Antioch, Illinois passed away at Journey Care Hospice in Glenview, Illinois on April 13, 2020. John was born in Highland Park Illinois to John J. Roach and Pearl (nee Maki) Roach on October 3, 1941. His family moved to Antioch, Illinois in 1957 and he graduated from Antioch High School in 1959. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force. Upon his return to Antioch, he married Melinda Augustine and they had two children, Rachell and Colleen.



John worked at Regal China in Antioch for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He is survived by his two daughters, Rachell (Joe) Bainbridge of Lodi, Wisconsin, and Colleen (Tom) Robinson of Trevor, Wisconsin. He has three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Pat, and is survived by his sister, Marge (Tom) Burda, and brother, Ed (Terri) Roach.



The family would like to express our appreciation to the Doctors and Nursing staff at Lake Forest Hospital, Radford Green Nursing and Journey Care (especially Marla and Colleen) Hospice for their wonderful care. The family would like to thank John's great neighbors, Bob and Pat Evans and Bob and Barb Johnson for being John's Guardian Angels during his later years.



Due to the COVID virus, a memorial will be held at a later date.





