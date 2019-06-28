John "Jack" H. Bleck, 94, a 52-year resident of Lake Bluff, IL died June 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Jack was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 20, 1925. He was one of five children of Henry B. Bleck and Edna C. Kilbert, long-time residents of Milwaukee. He grew up in Waukegan, where he attended St. Anastasia School and Waukegan Township High School.



In 1943, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy and attended the V-12 aviation training program at Newberry College. There he received his wings, qualified for carrier landings and then was assigned to the VT-17 torpedo squadron.



Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, he joined the reserves, attended the University of Illinois where he received his Bachelors of Science degree in Civil Engineering. After graduating, he acquired his license as a Professional Engineer and started the family business with his father.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Eugene, his sister Carol, and his wife of 63 years Marilyn ("Lynn").



He is survived by his brothers Thomas (the late Virginia) and Daniel (Dode), his children Terri, Donna (Thom Beeson), Patrick (Diane), Jeanne, Michael (Corry), William, Jack (Carol), Kathleen (Paul Burgener), Timothy and Lynn Marie. He was a fond grandfather of 22, great-grandfather of 5 and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.



He loved his family, flying and boating. He was always quick with a joke and loved to laugh. Guaranteed, he would much rather be flying or fishing.



Our sincere gratitude to Nurse Adrian and Caregiver Jessica from Journey Care, as well as Caregivers Barbara, Elizabeth, and Adam for their patience, respect, care and love you gave Dad.



A memorial visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Stuart Room of the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. A private interment will be held at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests sending memorial contributions to the "Lynn Marie Bleck Supplemental Needs Trust" for the continuing care and needs of Lynn Marie. Contributions may be made c/o Patrick J. Bleck, Trustee; 1375 Western Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045.



Arrangements by Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 28, 2019