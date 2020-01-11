|
John Henry Ceaser was born June 2, 1944 to Louis "Bob" Ceaser, Sr. and LouEthel "Bill" Hampton-Ceaser in Sharkey County, Mississippi. John is a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Waukegan, Illinois. He was united in holy matrimony to Lillie Ceaser and into this union, two children were born. Some of his most cherished moments were spent with those who will treasure his memory, his grandchildren, and great grandson.
In Johnny's leisure time he enjoyed gardening and fishing. John was a family connection, humbling, awe-inspiring, golden, devoted, authentic and strong. Although, Johnny had many outstanding achievements to speak of none of them were as important to him as his family.
On January 2, 2020, John departed this life. He left an incredible mark on the lives of many. John Henry was the sixth sibling in a family of twelve.
Please join us in celebrating his life at Shiloh Baptist Church, 800 South Genesee, Waukegan, IL, Saturday, February 1, 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 11, 2020