Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jesus Name Apostolic Church
208 Lake Street
Waukegan, IL
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Jesus Name Apostolic Church
208 Lake Street
Waukegan, IL
1944 - 2019
Age 75, lifelong resident of Waukegan, departed September 3, 2019. Born August 26, 1944 to the union of John Henry and Lillie Cora (Barkley) Edwards, Sr. He attended Waukegan High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam era. John worked for American Motors and Fiat. Beloved brother of Larry, Willie and Vincent Edwards of Zion, Marsha Holden, Bernice, Velma, Ricky and Cheryl Edwards of Waukegan and the late Diane, Valarie, Thelma, Anthony and Patricia Edwards. Fond uncle to many. Celebration of life services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at Jesus Name Apostolic Church, 208 Lake Street, Waukegan. Lying in state 10 am, service 11 am. Interment with military honors following at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. For more information: Seguin & Symonds Funeral Home, Highwood, Allen M. Jordan, Directing 847-432-3878
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019
