John Henry Schultz, 94 years old, of Park City, Illinois passed away on March 20th, 2020 at Rolling Hills Assisted Living Center of Zion, Illinois. John was born on June 19th, 1925 to Fred and Kathryn Schultz. John is survived by his wife Evelyn of 74 gracious years and their five children: John F. Schultz (Barbara), Robert Schultz (Pam), Karen Johnson, Gail Marcelain (Mark), and Diane Grimm (Armin). John and Evelyn have 11 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren. John is survived by his sister Marie Worth and his brother William Schultz. Preceded in death was his brother Richard Schultz. After graduating from Waukegan High School, John attended Illinois State Normal University. After some college time, he was employed by National Office Supply Company (NOSCO) of Waukegan as a Pressman. September 10th, 1943, he was inducted into the US Army Air Corps, on his way to becoming a WWII B-25, Pilot. To his dismay, the war ended before he got to serve overseas. After his separation from Active Duty on November 24, 1945, 1LT Schultz continued his military flying career in the Illinois Air National Guard. Returning to NOSCO after his active duty time, he became a foreman and years later retired as Plant Supervisor. John was a very active member of the American Legion, Sharvin Post #397 of North Chicago, Illinois, where he was elected to several officer positions to include Post Commander and served as Adjutant of the Post for many years. He also served as the State Advisor to the Department of Illinois Sons of the American Legion. John is a Past 10th District Commander of the American Legion and was the Drum Major of the nationally known Sharvin Post Red Jackets Drum and Bugle Corps. He was also a member of the Moose. John dedicated his life to serving our Nations Veterans, the American Legion and their honor society, the 40 and 8, where he was also a Commander of the local Voiture. There will be a private graveside ceremony on March 27th at Highland Memorial Cemetery of Gurnee, Ill. Later this summer, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life for John. In lieu of flowers at this time, the family is asking that donations be made in John's honor to the American Legion's 40 and 8 Nurses Scholarship Fund, c/o Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 25, 2020