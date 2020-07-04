John "Jay" Holderbaum, 57, was born April 30, 1963 in Waukegan to his parents, Charles "Chuck" and Irma (nee Heiser) Holderbaum.He passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 after losing his battle to cancer.Jay was raised in North Chicago and attended North Chicago grade schools and high school.He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Chuck and Irma; brothers, Eric "Rick" Holderbaum and Frank "Toby" Holderbaum.Jay is survived by his brothers, Walter "Tip" (Marie) Holderbaum, Charles "Skip" (Debbie) Holderbaum; sisters, Judy (Carl) Sutton, Carrie "Kookie" (Howard) Morgan, Sandy (Louie) Styden, Connie Esparza, Windy (Dave) Spaulding; and many nieces and nephews.He will be missed by all of his family and friends.Services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd., Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at