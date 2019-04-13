|
John Jacob Koenig passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on April 3, 2019, at the age of 98. He was born on October 15, 1920 in Krnjaja, Yugoslavia. He worked as a machinist. John was preceded in death by his wife Doris Koenig and son Larry Koenig. John is survived by his two daughters Linda (Richard R.) Diesterheft and Beverly (Jaime Gloria) Kearns, grandchildren Lindsy (Joseph) King, Amy Christenson, Richard J. (George) Diesterheft-Valdez, and great grandchildren Caleb and Alexander King. A visitation for John will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM. The interment will take place on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave. Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials can be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation: https://www.diabetesresearch.org/Give
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 13, 2019