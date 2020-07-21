John "Jack" Lambert, 76, of Gurnee, IL, passed away July 13, 2020 at Azura Memory Care of Kenosha. Jack was born June 27, 1944 in Chippewa Falls, WI, son of the late John and Ilene (Saheim) Lambert. He graduated from Warren Township High School, Gurnee, IL in 1962. Jack married Darlene "Dee" Turk on August 23, 1969 at St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth, IL. He is survived by his wife Dee; two children: Todd (David) Lambert, San Francisco, Ca and Dawn (Scott) Secketa, Antioch, IL; two grandchildren: Matthew and Katelyn Secketa; three sisters: Mary Lambert, Christine Rice, and Janet Bletsch; and two brothers: Mark Lambert and David Lambert. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store