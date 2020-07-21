1/1
John Lambert
1944 - 2020
John "Jack" Lambert, 76, of Gurnee, IL, passed away July 13, 2020 at Azura Memory Care of Kenosha. Jack was born June 27, 1944 in Chippewa Falls, WI, son of the late John and Ilene (Saheim) Lambert. He graduated from Warren Township High School, Gurnee, IL in 1962. Jack married Darlene "Dee" Turk on August 23, 1969 at St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth, IL. He is survived by his wife Dee; two children: Todd (David) Lambert, San Francisco, Ca and Dawn (Scott) Secketa, Antioch, IL; two grandchildren: Matthew and Katelyn Secketa; three sisters: Mary Lambert, Christine Rice, and Janet Bletsch; and two brothers: Mark Lambert and David Lambert. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.


Published in News Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Jack was a good man. He was always welcoming and we had many good memories of family holidays and sharing Grandchildren's birthdays. He has found peace now. God bless him.
Barbara Secketa
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about John's passing. I hope that the love of family and friends will comfort and strengthen you in the days ahead.
Jane DeZee
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sherrie Bourland Edmondson
Family
July 20, 2020
Great co wrker , great firend , RIP mate!
jeremy faint
Coworker
July 20, 2020
He was a wonderful, kind and funny man. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Please let me know if I can be of any help.
KAte Bellanca
Kathleen Bellanca
Friend
