John Larry Hall, 64 of Lake Villa, IL passed away on Monday March 4, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1954 in Montgomery, AL to the late John and Dorothy Hall. He grew up in the South and moved to Illinois in his mid-teens. John enjoyed volunteering for the Lake Villa Fire Department, and owned Upholstery by John in Lake Villa. He also worked at Abbott Labs and Baxter Healthcare as a Maintenance Mechanic and at Jones Lange LaSalle for the new Amazon facility as a Lead Operating Engineer. He enjoyed camping in the RV, fishing, Minions, his grandchildren and just enjoyed spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife Darlene nee Gathman; sons John (Sheena) and Jesse (Shelly); grandchildren Hailey, Anthony, Rylie and Jesse Jr.; sisters Diane (Johnny) Tovar, and Brenda (Jim) Brown; and brother Don (Kim) Hall. He was also an uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his sister Judy (David) Giannasi and a baby sister Linda.Visitation will take place on Friday March 8, 2019 from 4 – 8 pm at Ringa Funeral Home 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL. Prayers will begin on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a mass at Prince of Peace church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Avon Centre Cemetery in Grayslake, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations in John's name to the VFW Post #4308, 130 Grand Ave, Lake Villa, IL 60046. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary