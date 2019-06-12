|
Dietrich, John M. (Jack). CMSGT Retired, 77 of Fox Lake, lL and Zephyrhills, FL passed away May 4th, 2019. Born in Chicago, Sept.1941 to William and Jennie Dietrich. John graduated high school in Monroe, Wisconsin and joined the Air Force a short time later. He spent 28 years in the Air Force in personnel. After retiring he worked for the State of Illinois as a Veterans Employment Counselor at the Grayslake Campus. He married his wife Karen (Sanderlin) Dietrich in 1978. They loved traveling in their RV, logging hundreds of miles all over the states. John was preceded in death by his parents, a brother William and a step mother Pearl. They have ?ve children, Kristie (William) Edwards. Melanie Smith, Beth (Earl) Durbin, Corey ( Denise) Jackson and Vonda Dietrich. 5 grandchildren and 2 great grand daughters. There will be a Honor Guard and Celebration of Life service at the American Legion in Fox Lake on Sunday June 16th at 2PM.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from June 12 to June 13, 2019