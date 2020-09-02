John Nishan Pilibosian, 76, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away on August 25, 2020. Surrounded by his friends at his second home, the Cuban Experience a.k.a. the lounge. John was born to Nishan John Pilibosian and Carlotta Alice Hamparian on June 10, 1944. He graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1962 and joined the US Marines where he was appointed Private First Class in 1965. John took over ownership of his father's shop, Nishan's Shoe Repair, a fixture in downtown Waukegan for over 40 years. He then worked for the Waukegan school district for many years until retirement.
He was married to Christine Case on October 30, 1982. John is survived by his sisters Roxanna Hall and Sylvia Hagopian as well as his two children, son, Nishan John Pilibosian 35, and daughter Kendra Ann Grabowski 33. He loved his two grandsons, Cooper, 4, Cameron, 1, and was excited to meet his 3rd grandson on the way. He also loved his grand dog Levi and pup Vinny.
John was known as "The Candyman" on the poker table, and for his love and enjoyment of cigars and sports, especially his Cubbies! From birth, he has held a strong presence in the Armenian community of Waukegan and at St. Paul's Armenian Apostolic Church. He could always be found at his 2 favorite places, the Cuban experience in Waukegan and Neumann's Cigars & More in Libertyville, IL.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. More details to come from the family.
