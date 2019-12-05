|
|
John Schleibinger, age 85 of Gurnee. Beloved husband of Margaret for 63 years. Loving father of John (Lori) and Christine (Jerry) Aguilar. Grandfather of Heather, Hailey (Brian), Brianna (Kyle), Lauren (John), and Hannah. Brother of Josef, Sebastian, Alfons, and Max all from Germany. Preceded in death by his parents Josef and Regina. John was a longtime member of the German American Club of Antioch.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9-11 AM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will begin at 11 AM. Interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019