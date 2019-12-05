Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schleibinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Schleibinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Schleibinger Obituary
John Schleibinger, age 85 of Gurnee. Beloved husband of Margaret for 63 years. Loving father of John (Lori) and Christine (Jerry) Aguilar. Grandfather of Heather, Hailey (Brian), Brianna (Kyle), Lauren (John), and Hannah. Brother of Josef, Sebastian, Alfons, and Max all from Germany. Preceded in death by his parents Josef and Regina. John was a longtime member of the German American Club of Antioch.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9-11 AM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will begin at 11 AM. Interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marsh Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -