Johnny Luke Lambert was born on June 20, 1948 to Oliver T. and Leona Lambert in Jonesville, Virginia. After Oliver returned from WWII, the family worked as sharecroppers until the work became untenable. In the early 1950s, Oliver moved the family to Northern Illinois where Johnny lived most of his life.
After graduating from Waukegan High School in 1967, Johnny worked for VR Wesson for the first 20 years of his career, earning the status of journeyman tool and die maker. Later, he applied his talents to the aerospace field, working with General Dynamics as a contractor for NASA. Rocket parts he built remain in orbit to this day and will continue to circle the Earth for centuries. In 2016, Johnny concluded his tool and die career at Reynolds Packaging in Wheeling, Illinois where he was admired and respected by those who knew his craft.
Johnny married Sherry Black in 1967 and raised three children. They remained married and committed to each other until Sherry's passing in 2016. Johnny was a loyal husband and good father who always put his family first. He was a fair man who taught his children the importance of honest work. There was nothing built that he could not fix. If it could be assembled, it could be disassembled and he was never intimidated by the complexity of a mechanical task. A quiet man, his words carried meaning, his wit was acerbic, and his company was always worth keeping.
Johnny departed us on September 20, 2019, after a long battle with multiple illnesses. In his final years, his daughter took care of him, eventually taking him into her home where her family could provide the love and support he needed. Johnny is survived by his children John Derek (Kathleen) of Chicago, IL, Christopher Devan of Hammond, Indiana, and Melissa Lynn (James) of Wauconda, his sister Wanda Rivelli (Jeff), and three brothers, Jim (Barb), Bill (Debbie), and Tom, and his four grandchildren, Andrew, Megan, Connor, and Emma, and his beloved dog, Tess. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, as well as his parents, his sister Alice, and his brother George.
In accordance with his wishes Johnny's remains will be cremated and comingled with Sherry's. There will be a small, private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, gifts in remembrance can be made to support Lewy Body Syndrome research at Rush University Medical Center or by visiting http://rush.convio.net/jlambert
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 5, 2019