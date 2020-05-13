Jose Gilberto Rodriguez
Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, born on December 5, 1930 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Domingo and Francisca Rodriguez. He gained his wings on May 9, 2020 in Libertyville, IL at the age of 89. Jose served in Lake County, IL as a Deputy Sheriff for 23 years and one month from December 9, 1970, retiring on January 25, 1993. Jose was well-known for always putting his family first, his traditional Puerto Rican dishes, and always making you laugh. He was the true definition of selfless. Jose is preceded in death by his father, Domingo Rodriguez; mother, Francisca Rodriguez; sister, Iris Rodriguez; and grandsons, Mark Rodriguez Jr. and Christopher Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Rodriguez; children: James (Dana) Rodriguez, Gilbert (Deborah) Rodriguez Jr., Linda Rodriguez, Ernest (Laura) Rodriguez, Mark Rodriguez, Angelo (Tiffany) Rodriguez, Michael (Giselle) Rodriguez; 30 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Private visitation, but can be viewed live-streamed at https://youtu.be/OJBdtOrSsgA on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 9:00am - 11:30am and prayer from 11:30am - 12:00pm. Ascension Catholic Cemetery burial at 1:30pm.



Published in News Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
MAY
15
Service
11:30 - 12:00 PM
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alfred Jr
Coworker
