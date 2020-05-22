Jose Guadalupe Salinas
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband/father, Jose Guadalupe Salinas, on Friday, May 15, 2020. He died peacefully in his home alongside his wife of 56 years.

He leaves behind his wife, Maria V Salinas and his five children, Jose C. Salinas, Lourdes Colburn, Leidiana Salinas, Tereza Compton, Elieser Salinas, and spouses. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, and extended family members.

Born and raised in Los Herreras, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, he came to the United States in his early twenties, initially working in California, and later moving to Waukegan, Illinois. He worked and retired from Abbott Laboratories after 30 years of service. A very hard worker, he worked two jobs to provide for his family.

He enjoyed drawing, painting, and woodwork. He also enjoyed watching baseball, Clint Eastwood movies and was known as "Volcan" on his CB radio.

A memorial service was held at his home with his loving family present. We will miss him dearly...mostly his big smile and his great sense of humor.

May he Rest in Peace

Que en Paz Descanse "Lupe" y "Pa"


Published in News Sun from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
