Joseph A. Nemanich, 98, passed away October 26th at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion, Illinois. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Aleutian Islands. Returning from active duty he joined his father at Nemanich Funeral Home in North Chicago, Illinois. After leaving the funeral home he worked for the United States Postal Service until his retirement. He served on the Board of Directors of North Shore Trust and Savings for many years.He is survived by his wife of nearly 74 years, Vivian, his children Patricia (Leonard) Noll, Diane (Leonard) Pasieta, JoAnne (Michael) Lewis, and Joseph James Nemanich, nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) House, Amy (Phil) Priebe, Kate (Dave) Poepping, Matthew (Jen) Lewis, David Lewis, Joshua (Anna), Samantha, Michael, and Thomas Nemanich and step grandchildren Leonard J. Pasieta Jr. and Major Sean Pasieta. He is survived by 5 great grandchildren, Evan and Annabeth Lewis, and Joseph, Matthew, and Daniel Poepping. He is also survived by a brother, William Nemanich and brother-in-law George Olson as well as numerous nieces and nephews .He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J. and Anna Nemanich, sisters Irene Nemanich and Audrey (George) Olson, and sister-in-law Mary Lou Nemanich.The Nemanich Family would like to thank the staff of Rolling Hills Manor for their compassionate care.Mass will be held at St. Patrick Church, 15000 W Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 AM. If you will be attending you must register with St. Patrick Church by Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3:30 PM at 847-244-4161. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago at:Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.