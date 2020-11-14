1/1
Joseph C. Bragg
1937 - 2020
Joseph C. Bragg, 83, of Zion, IL, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020. Joe was born August 16, 1937, in Rienzi, MS. He proudly served in the United States Army as an Armorer with the 4th Armored Division, as well as a member of that Division's Honor Guard, spending 17 months stationed in Goeppingen, Germany, before returning home in 1962; he was honorably discharged in 1968. Joe married the love of his life, Irene Penrod, on November 9, 1962, in Bloomfield, IA. They made their home in Zion, IL, where they raised two sons. Joe was a hard-working man; as a boy he picked cotton and sawed timber with his father and older brother when the family lived in Mississippi and Missouri. At the age of 15, after relocating with his parents and siblings to Zion, IL, Joe joined the A&P Company, working for them for 31 years at several stores in a variety of positions, primarily Produce Manager, before ultimately retiring from Don's Finest Foods in Lake Forest, IL, in 1995. Joe lived a life in which family was always his main priority, and his wife and sons will never forget his deep devotion to them. His family will always cherish the memories of Sunday morning record sessions, pleasant meandering drives, and the many vacations, camping trips, and hiking excursions they enjoyed. Joe also indulged a lifelong appreciation for vintage cars, military history, classic movies, playing scrabble and watching Jeopardy with Irene, listening to music and reading. He also loved attending his grandchildren's plays, concerts, and sporting events, but his greatest joy in life was being married to Irene. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Irene Bragg; sons Joseph (Kristy) Bragg, and Robert (Jodie) Bragg; grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Lee, Ryan Bragg, Nicole Schiavi, Sarah Beidatsch, and Lindsey Beidatsch; a great-grandson, Ashton Arthur; sister, Elizabeth Siems; sisters-in-law, Ann Bragg and Marie Sloan; and his nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mary Bragg; and his brothers, Miller Bragg and John Bragg, and Miller's wife, Eileen Bragg. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Those who cannot make it in person are invited to watch the live stream of the service at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:30 - 06:30 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
NOV
19
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
November 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
