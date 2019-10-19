|
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved brother, Joe, on 9-11-19, after a lengthy illness. Joe was born on 12-12-64 to Roy and Genevieve Baldwin, who both proceeded him in death. He was a 1983 graduate of Mundelein High School, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was a physical therapist. He is survived by his daughter Kristie Jo and son Jason; sisters Carol, Janet, Judy and brother David; fiance Carolyn and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial was held in New Port Richey, FL on 9-29-19.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019