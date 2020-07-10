Joseph F. Badamo, 94, of Waukegan, formerly of Quincy, IL passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Joe was born March 17, 1926 in Quincy, IL to Gus and Tillie Badamo. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the 10th Mountain Division in Italy. Joe married his wife, Lorene, on October 25, 1952. Joe worked as a painter for most of his life. He retired from painting at the Great Lakes Naval Base in 1985. He enjoyed a long, happy retirement traveling with family and spending winters in Arizona. Joe is an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 731. He served as Past Grand Knight and Past Faithful Navigator. He was a founding member of St. Dismas Church and has attended mass there for over 50 years.
He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family. Joe is survived by his children Teresa (Ed) Wacyk, Nick (Lynn) Badamo, and Susan (Mark) Sanchez; grandchildren Krystal, Emily, Ashley, Sarah, Sam, Cara, Adam and Shannon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene; parents and brother, Jack.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085 beginning at 9:00 am with funeral mass to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Dismas Catholic Church or the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division at 10thmtndivassoc.org.
