Joseph George Dinklenburg went home to his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ on May 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by his wife, Anne, & two daughters, Lisa & Shelly. Joe was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1937 in Libertyville, IL to George & Elizabeth Dinklenburg. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airbourne Division of the Army, stationed in Germany from 1954-1957. Joe, known as "Joe the Barber", spent 61 years cutting hair at "Jim & Joe's Barber Shop" with Jim Barrett in Ingleside, IL. He liked building and flying remote controlled airplanes, and was an avid golfer since 1958. Joe was a big Chicago White Sox fan and he took his wife, Anne, & his girls to weekly games at Comiskey Park. They also took many car trips to the West coast to visit family & ski the Sierra mountains. Skiing was another avid sport Joe loved to do with his girls. It wasn't unusual to see Joe driving around town in his MG convertibles. He loved his sports cars. Joe and Anne were happily married for 59 years, and loved to spend time together in the islands of the Caribbean. Joe said that he had always looked at the end of his earthly life with dread. He shared during his illness that it was the opposite and that it was one of the best times of his life, getting closer to God and all of his loved ones, sharing memories and life experiences. Even in the pain he was calm & peaceful. He knew that his Lord, Jesus Christ was beside him & carrying him through the difficulties. Joe wanted people to know that we don't have to be afraid when we die. The Lord is with us always when we trust in Him. Joe is survived by his wife, Anne, his daughters, Lisa (Bob) Robinson, Shelly (Jim) Hastings, grandchildren, Sarah (John) Morley, Katy Hastings & Rob Robinson, great grandchildren, Jimmy & Vivi Morley, brothers John & George Dinklenburg and many brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews & friends. Preceded in death by his parents, George & Elizabeth Dinklenburg, parents-in-law, Raymond & Mildred Shebesta & beloved sister-in-law, Susie Shebesta. Special thanks to the kind & caring Advocate Hospice nurses, Sandy Krischka & Sandy Soderberg. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:30 am at St Bede Church, 36455 N Wilson Rd, Ingleside, IL. Luncheon to follow mass at CrossView Church, 750 Highview Dr, Antioch, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joe's name to: Special Olympics IL - Region B, Jordan Feldman, Director, 103 Schelter Rd #25, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. For more information, please call (847)223-8122 or visit www.StrangFuneral.org Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary