Joseph Henry Niemietz passed away on 11/6/2019 after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. He was born Dec 25, 1947 to Henry and Olga (Maslowski) Niemietz in Waukegan, IL.
He was a life long resident of North Chicago, having graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School, North Chicago Community High School and DeVry Institute with a degree in Electronic Technology. He was a Vietnam era veteran who served with the U.S. Army as a missile control tech.
After returning from the Army, he worked for Streeter Richardson in Grayslake, IL for 16 years. Then retired in 2015 from Tecnova in Waukegan after 27 years of service. On Feb 14, 1976 he married Susan (Killoran) and they raised two children together, Katherine and John.
He belonged to the Polish Legion of American Veterans Casimir Pulaski, Post 25 and the International Polka Association. He was a trumpet player with the Polka Lads Orchestra, the Casey Siewierski Orchestra and many other Polka bands in the area.
Joe had a passion for Polka music. He began playing at a very young age. He loved to write and record it, in his home studio and produced many CDs. He loved his family and took pride in taking care of his yard and home.
He is survived by his wife Susan of 43 years; daughter Katherine (Craig) Morey of Gurnee; his son John of North Chicago; and the lights of his life, his granddaughters, Brittany and Amanda Morey. His brothers Timothy (Cheryl) Niemietz of Santa Clarita, California, Raymond Niemietz of Winthrop Harbor and a sister Darlene (Peter) Lavris of Land O Lakes, Wisconsin. A brother-in-law John (Paddi) Killoran of Monmouth, Oregon and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother Joyce; brother William; and in-laws John and Harriet Killoran.
Visitation will be held 10 AM - 12 PM Monday, November 11, at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will begin at 12 PM. For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019