Joseph John Geraldi, 95, passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1925 in Johnson City, IL. to Michael and Eva Geraldi.



Joseph was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. He was an Army Air Corps veteran receiving multiple medals including Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross medal. Joseph was a member of the 401st Bomb group, VFW and American Legion. He was a baseball coach Northside A.C. and was president of Waukegan Travel Teams. Also belonging to IBEW-Local 150 for 64 years.



He is survived by three children; Michael (Kate) Geraldi, Vita Geraldi and Rosanne Graham; grandchildren, Joseph, Anthony, Tina, Michael, Maggie, Andrea, Samuel and Katherine; thirteen great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Connie McCormick.



He was preceded in death by wife Lillian Geraldi "Dolly"



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL. Due to Covid-19, only 30 people are allowed in our chapel at a time. Please maintain social distancing and wear a mask upon entering. Please do not congregate in the parking lot. Burial will take place at Ascension cemetery on Friday, June 19th and will be private.





