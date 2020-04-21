|
Born March 6, 1931 passed away April 13, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Theresa B. Pudlo (nee Hubacz), his 3 children Joseph (Melinda) Pudlo, Julie (Michael) Wagner and Jacqueline (James) Koukol. Six grandchildren, Joseph (Erica) Pudlo and their children Reese and Owen. Michael (Regan) and their daughter, Rylee. Zachary Wagner (fiance, Carie Norton) and Dirk Wagner, Julia and Olivia Koukol. His sister Florence (John) Juncer their children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph James and Angeline Rose (nee Laba) Pudlo, his brother Daniel Edmund Pudlo and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Joseph attended Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School and was a life-long parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church (now Queen of Peace/Most Blessed Holy Trinity Catholic Church). He is a graduate of Waukegan Township High School - Class of 1949. On December 11, 1951 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. where he proudly served his country rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant for two years. While stationed in San Diego, CA he was a member of the USMC Baseball team and served in the USMC Reserves until December 10, 1959. He was employed as a Tool and Die Maker at American Can Company and spent the majority of his career at Fansteel Corporation, both in North Chicago. He was very actively engaged in his community, coaching various sports, and active in many Veterans groups. He served as President of the School Board at North Chicago Community High School. He, also, served as the Police Commissioner for the North Chicago Police Department. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #731 of Waukegan for sixty one years. An avid baseball player and life-long Cub fan, Joseph coached many Foss Park Little League teams and sports teams at Holy Rosary School. He played & coached in the Shoreline League - St. Joe's Young Men's Club as the manager of the North Chicago Cardinals from 1977-1986. He served as the league president from 1980-1986. He was honored with the Amateur Coach of the Year Award by the Pitch and Hit Club in 1986. He was an active member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans - in 1959 he was elected State Commander, then served 2 consecutive terms as the National Commander from 1961-1964. He held many other positions over the years, most recently serving as Judge Advocate. He authored a book, "The History P.L.A.V." (2002), and was an Announcer for the Drum and Bugle Corp Competition at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
Joseph was loved by everyone who knew him! He had a heart the size of Texas, a fun sense of humor, and was an encyclopedia of knowledge on topics: history, baseball, nature and one of his many passions, fishing! He was unbeatable in a game of trivia, especially when it came to facts/stats about his beloved Chicago Cubs! He always had a story to tell, most were legendary! And with a wink and a smile, he could tell them like no other! He liked nothing more than having engaging conversations with everyone & anyone. He never met a man he didn't like, and was a friend to all! He was there for anyone who needed a helping and or kind word. He loved early morning golf and if you needed golf balls, he always had an extra dozen or two sorted in an egg carton, by brand just for you. Joseph was a person of faith and lived to serve others. And, while he had many interests, his true passion was his devoted wife and family. He was proud of each and everyone of them and everyone who knew him knew he loved his family to his core!
"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains."
Due to the current on-going COVID-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Mass/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted Bradley Funeral Home with all of the funeral/burial arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com Photo of Joseph by Stephanie O'Donnell Photography.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 21, 2020