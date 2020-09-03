1/2
Joseph Neumann
1930 - 2020
Joseph A. Neumann, 90, life-long resident of North Chicago, IL, peacefully passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born in Waukegan on March 18, 1930 to Robert and Josephine Neumann.

Former employee of Cyclone Fence, ACME Brick & Supply, Lake County Pipe and Supply, Retired from NBD Northfield Bank in 1995.

Former parishioner of Holy Family in North Chicago, IL; parishioner of Queen of Peace in North Chicago, IL. Member of Holy Name Society, Blue Army of the Lady of Fatima, and Knights of Columbus Council 731.

US Airforce Veteran of Korean Conflict.

North Chicago American Legion Sharvin Post 397, Post Commander's Club of American Legion, Past Commander of North Shore Line American Legion Post 753, European Air Conflict Association, Northern Illinois Rose Society, Sunburst Flying Club, and North Chicago Center for the Arts.

Published poet and writer.

Survived by his loving family and devoted friends.

Preceded in death by father, Robert Neumann Sr., 1968; mother, Josephine neé Knutel, 1986,; brother, Robert Neumann Jr., 1961; sister, Elsie Zolkiewicz, 1999 and brother-in-law, Casmir Zolkiewiz, 2014.

Visitation on Saturday, September 5, from 9AM to 10AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 910 14th Street, North Chicago, IL 60064.

Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10AM on Saturday, September 5, Queen of Peace, 910 14th Street, North Chicago, IL, 60064.

Interment follows Mass at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 W. Buckley Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 450 Keller Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085.

Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace
SEP
5
Interment
Mass at Ascension Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
