Joseph Philip Cresto
Joseph Philip Cresto, age 89, died in peace Sunday, June 21st in Raleigh, NC. Born on November 5, 1930 to Joseph and Margaret Cresto in Joliet, IL. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and cousin. He is survived by his children; Susan (Nick) Berrong, Sally (Blake) Frodin, Michael, and Joseph (Kim) Cresto; grandchildren Erin (Ryan) McKevett, Reed and Margaret Frodin, Michael, Benjamin and Ava Cresto and great-granddaughter, Nora Maeve McKevett. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Marian, sister Marjorie Lyons and parents. In his later years, he found happiness again with Elizabeth Hund who passed in 2019.

Joe will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a kind and caring man who was always the life of the party. He was a proud patriot and U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a charity of your choice.


Published in News Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
