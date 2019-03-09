Joseph T. Ciolek Sr., 80 from Park City passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Highland Park Hospital. Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him.He was born on March 1, 1939 to the late Louis and Pearl (Vogel) Ciolek in Waukegan, IL. On August 8, 1959 he married Mary O'Mara in Waukegan. Joe loved playing cards, playing pool, golfing, fishing and his antique cars.Joe is survived by his wife Mary, his children Joseph (JoAnn) Ciolek Jr. and Ron (Gail) Ciolek, his grandchildren, Heather (Keith) Hammer, Christi Ciolek, Jeremy (Maribel) Eagon, Justin (Samantha) Eagon and Joseph Eagon, his great grandchildren, Rocklynn Hammer, Ashley, Ayden, Allison, Alexis and Avery, his brother-in-law- Keith Grisham, his niece, April (Ed) Maroney, and his nephew, Rodney (David) Paul-Jones.He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sandra Grisham.Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031. A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Father James Merold will officiate.Inurnment will be at Warren Cemetery.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary