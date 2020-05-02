66, of Woodstock, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Park Ridge Care Center in Park Ridge, IL. He was born February 18, 1954, in Waukegan, IL. He has resided in McHenry County for the past 45 years.Joe was a member of Immaculate Conception Church for many years, and more recently attended Willow Creek Church in Crystal Lake.Formerly, he participated in The Boy Scouts of America, Special Olympics, Pioneer Players, Harvard Bowling League, Search Beyond Adventures, NISRA special recreation, and SOAR Senior Day Program at Pioneer Center.Joe is remembered for his vibrant personality, his smile, high fives and his celebrated one-liners! His love of family was unparalleled. He was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears, NFL football, Notre Dame football and WWE Wrestling. He loved music and dancing; so many favorites, including Elvis, Michael Jackson and the Spice Girls. Also, he was a huge Country and Western oldies fan, especially of Patsy Cline.In the community, he enjoyed riding the train to work, going to movies with a big bucket of popcorn, buying DVDs and CDs for his collections, attending plays in Chicago - the Phantom of the Opera was his all-time favorite - and he liked eating at favorite fast food spots, as well as fine dining with his sisters. Pastimes more recently were watching TV and movies and listening to music.Joe retired in 2014, having worked for Walmart in Harvard, Holiday Inn in Crystal Lake, and Meijer in McHenry. The Holiday Inn named the employee lunchroom "Joe's Café" in his honor. He received many accolades and awards for his work ethic.Joe is survived by his sister, Trish (Ron) Lauraitis of Grayslake, IL and her children: John (Becky) Lauraitis of Highland, Utah, Gerald Lauraitis of Gurnee, R.J. Lauraitis of Waukegan, and Elise (Brandon) Monie of Libertyville; and his brother, Dennis Render of Englewood, Florida and his children: Debi Walsh of Ingleside, Bob (Cheri) Render of McHenry, Dennis (Ana) Render of Antioch, and Stacey Nseir of Gilbert, AZ; his brother-in-law, James Tekampe of Winthrop Harbor and son Patrick Tekampe of Frisco, CO; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Madeleine (nee Sheridan) Render; and his "favorite" sister, Linda Tekampe.Graveside burial will be private at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, Saturday, May 2, 2020, and a Celebration of Life is planned for a future date.Donations may be made in Joe's honor to Pioneer Center for Human Development, 4031 Dayton St., McHenry, IL 60050.Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at