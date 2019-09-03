|
Josephine Pressley, 83, of Waukegan passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park, Il.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to Noon on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be held at Noon at the funeral home. Brother Garfield Grace will officiate.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 3, 2019