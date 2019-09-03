Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Pressley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine E. Pressley


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine E. Pressley Obituary
Josephine Pressley, 83, of Waukegan passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park, Il.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to Noon on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be held at Noon at the funeral home. Brother Garfield Grace will officiate.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.warrenfuneralhome.com

Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now