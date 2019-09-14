Home

Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Josephine Eileen Shannon

Josephine Eileen Shannon Obituary
Josephine Eileen Shannon (nee Juntunen) of Lindenhurst passed away on August 20, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born Feb 9, 1931 in Waukegan, to John & Lempi Juntunen. Jo retired from AT&T and lived in Gurnee before moving to Lindenhurst. Jo is survived by her daughter Lori (Thomas) Courtney of La Grange Park, her sister Ellen (Ernest) Gilroy of Waukegan, and her grandson, George (Stephanie) Shannon IV, and great-grandchildren, Haden, Payton, & Erica. She was preceded in death by her son George "Bill" Shannon III, her siblings Marion (Arthur) LaBatt, Elmer Juntunen, John (Liz) Juntunen, & Eilie (Lawrence) Angelos. Memorial visitation will take place on September 22nd at 2:00 – 3:30PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration service will begin at 3:30PM.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 14, 2019
