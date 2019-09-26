|
|
Josie B Moore, 81 of Zion ill went home to glory on sept 22 2019 at Vista East Hospital, Waukegan, Il. She was born April 30th 1938 in Coatopa, Ala. to Louis and Louise May. Survived by three daughters and two sons.
A Celebration of her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the First Corinthian Baptist church,1529 Elizabeth Ave., North Chicago, IL, Pastor Eugene Robinson, Officiating. Interment will be Private. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 847-746-1234.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019