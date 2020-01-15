Home

Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Christian Fellowship Church
3419 Walkup Road
Crystal Lake, IL
Jovan Anthony Strumberger


1976 - 2020
Jovan Anthony Strumberger Obituary
Jovan Anthony Strumberger, age 43, of McHenry passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Round Lake. He was born in Chicago to John A. Strumberger and Anunziata L. Nebel-Strumberger. Jovan married the love of his life Stephanie L. Meyer on April 16, 2005 at Christ Church Lake Forest.

Jovan was employed by Northwestern Medicine as a Technical Specialist for the last 9 years. In his spare time, he loved to cook for his friends and family. He also served alongside his wife as a junior high ministry leader at Christian Fellowship Church. He was passionate about life, his family, and his friends.

Jovan is survived by his beloved wife Stephanie; his son Brandon; parents John Strumberger and Anunziata Nebel-Strumberger; grandmother, Yolanda Campodonico, siblings Ivonne (Matt Georgas) and Jenae Strumberger (Eric Verdonk); his in-laws Jon and Mary Meyer; brother-in law Bryan (JoyAnna) Meyer as well as his nieces and nephews: Shelbi, Connor, Anthony, Claire, Geoffrey, Elara and Zaidyn.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Anton Strumberger; his paternal grandmother, Teresa Varga; his maternal grandfather, Francisco Nebel-Ferrand, and his Great-Aunt, Leonor Campodonico.

Memorial visitation will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry. Memorial Service will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Christian Fellowship Church 3419 Walkup Rd. Crystal Lake IL followed by burial at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in McHenry.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family for Brandon's Educational Fund, and made out to Bright Directions.

For more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
