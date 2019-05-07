Joyce Louane Sabine, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her residence in Clarksville, TN. She was born November 8, 1945 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Eiford) Crandall who precede her in death. She married Robert Sabine on December 6, 1975 and he precedes her in death. Also preceding her in death is her son, Scott Nolder.Survivors include her son, Bill Nolder; her daughter, Robin Sabine; grandchildren, Crystal Ruskin, William Nolder, David Nolder, Emma Blanco, Gabriel Blanco; and three great-grandchildren.Family and friends came from far and wide to shower her with love. Laughter, tears, and memories were shared. After a brief and sacred journey through cancer, she passed in the comfort of her own home. Seconds before taking her last breath, she gifted us with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face, assuring us she connected with the love of her life on the other side. A warm thanks goes to special friends Donna Bracius and Berni Crouthers as well as family in Texas and Pennsylvania.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 pm at the Illinois Beach Resort: 1 Lake Front Drive, Zion, Illinois 60099. Cheerful and lively best describe Joyce; please dress accordingly. Tennessee Cremation Care is honored to have been entrusted with Joyce's cremation services. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.tennesseecremation.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 7, 2019