Joyce Marie Vikre Holderbaum
Joyce Marie Vikre Holderbaum, age 73, of Waukegan, passed away on August 20, 2020. Loving mother of Debi (Doug) Combs, Mike (Tracy) Tomasiewicz and Lane (Mandi) Holderbaum. Beloved grandma of Stephanie Tomasiewicz, Tommy (Brittney) Tomasiewicz, Jessica Tomasiewicz, DJ Thomas, Jana (Cody) Taylor, Zak Thomas, Jacob Holderbaum, and Tatiana Holderbaum. Great-grandmother of eight. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Survived by her siblings Jim Vikre, Mark Vikre, and Christine Tomasiewicz.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville.

Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times.

For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.



Published in News Sun on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
AUG
26
Service
11:00 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
