Joyce (nee Geryol) Swan, 76, of Waukegan passed away on March 27, 2020 surrounded by family at the Sheridan of Green Oaks Memory Care Center. She will be remembered as a caring person; loving wife; a proud, devoted mother; a fun, quick-witted grandma; and a loyal friend.
Joyce was born December 3, 1943 to Frank and Evelyn Geryol. She grew up in Waukegan and attended Waukegan High School, where she was a member of the Dolphin's Swim Club, one of the only high school sports available to women at the time, and attended Southern Illinois University. Joyce was an outstanding swimmer and an avid volunteer for the YMCA swim team, city of Waukegan Main St., and Habitat for Humanity.
Joyce loved spending time with her grandchildren and her long-time friends, and traveling and cruising with her husband and family to any warm-weather destination. Joyce enjoyed working for many years in the Dean of Students' Office at Lake Forest College. She became a member of the Catholic Church in 2016. Joyce attended every meet, game, and activity in which her daughters participated, and was known by her grandchildren for her funny stories, special get-togethers, singing and silliness. As her health declined, Joyce communicated through her love of music. When words failed, she would sing her favorite Patsy Cline songs and her beloved, "Good Night, Irene." Joyce was lovingly cared for by her husband, family and the staff at The Sheridan who--like all who knew her-- fell in love with her wonderful personality and warm smile. She was a beautiful soul who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 54 years, Allen Swan; two daughters, Jennifer (Robert Carney), and Kristine (Jeff Hopkins) both of Libertyville; five grandchildren, Meagan, Drew, Mallory, Kate and Will; one sister, Janice Jenkins of Florida, and many extended family members and friends.
An event to celebrate Joyce's life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to the JourneyCare Foundation at journeycare.org. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 1, 2020