Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Jua-Nita Parks
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Jua-Nita Parks Obituary
Jua-Nita O. Parks, age 91, of Winthrop Harbor, IL, peacefully passed away on February 4, 2019 at Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, IL with her loving family by her side. She was born in Johnson City, NY to Lawson and Margaret Robinson. On September 27, 1952 she married the late Wilfred Parks Jr (2014) in Johnson City, NY. She was employed as an EEG Technician for Dr. Zia Tehari in Bay City, MI, retiring in 1973. She was a parishioner at St. Dismas Church in Waukegan. Jua-Nita was a life member of the American Legion in East Greenwich, RI. She is survived by her son, Howard (Tina) Parks of Winthrop Harbor, IL; grandson, Todd Parks; 2 nieces, Leila (Paul) Fisher and Kim Peck both of MI; and her special friends, Shirley and Richard Henry. Services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. An hour of visitation begins at 10AM, Chapel Service led by Father Rugen, begins at 11AM. Interment to follow at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jua-Nita's memory to VFW Post 7448, 1112 Sheridan Rd, Winthrop Harbor, IL 60096.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
