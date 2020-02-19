|
Juanita "GiGi" Koble, 86, of Zion, Illinois, passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born in Sugar Land, Texas on May 21, 1933 to Serafin and Tomasa Alfaro. She was widowed since 1982 from Ralph Koble, the love of her life. She loved her family unconditionally. She was an excellent quilter & crocheter. She is survived by three children, Richard Koble (Maria), Teri Loy (Bruce), and Roy Koble; a special step-daughter, Sandra Koble and Donald Koble; her grandchildren, Amy Murillo (Jason), Michelle Garibay (Jesus), Jason Loy, Jeremy Loy, and Joshua Loy, Louis Koble (Jennie), Jim Meadows (Rosa), Sam Meadows, and Patti Dyer (J.C.); great-grandchildren, Tay and Emma Nunn, Joey and Janelle Loy, Alex, Amaya Cortez, Reymundo Garibay, Bailey, Landen, Ella and Frank Koble; one great-great-grandchild, Christian Cortez; two very special nieces, Rosie Rivera and Margie Perez, and her special friend, Billie Taylor. A Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Willow Lawn Memorial Park, 24090 N US Hwy 45, Vernon Hills, IL 60061. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020