Mother Juanita Marie Holley, 102 years old, was born in Ratcliff, Texas to Peter and Laura Wallace in 1917. She married Jack Holley in holy matrimony in Crockett, Texas in 1935. To this union they were blessed with eight children, moving the family to North Chicago, Illinois in 1936.



Mother Holley was a faithful and loving member of The Christian Valley Baptist Church serving faithfully for more than 75 years. She served on the nurse's board and truly was a loyal member. She was a loving member of Martha Chapter 1, Order of the Eastern Star.



Mother Holley was honored at city hall in 2017, for being 100 years old and one of the oldest citizens of North Chicago.



She was loved by everyone and her favorite quote was "It's better to laugh than to cry."



Mother Juanita Marie Holley leaves to cherish her loving memories one loving daughter Joyce (Johnny) Washington of Zion, Illinois. One loving son Bruce (Beverly) Holley of Kissimmee, Florida, 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 21 great-great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and special friends.



Preceding her in death her loving and supportive husband Jack Holley, four loving sons, two beautiful daughters, one granddaughter and one great grandson; Jack Robert Holley (Renton, Washington), Sterling Holley (Rockford, Illinois), Wayne Holley (North Chicago, Illinois), Gregory Holley (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), Laura Etta Harris (Waukegan, Illinois), Elaine Yvonne Simmons (Waukegan, Illinois). One granddaughter, Sheree Simmons (Waukegan, Illinois) and one great grandson, Austin Bordley (Waukegan, Illinois)



A celebration of Mother Juanita Marie Holley life service will be held Tuesday July 14th, at The Christian Valley Baptist Church, 2690 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, Illinois, 60064.



Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, Illinois.



The visitation for friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the private family service will begin at 11:00 a.m.





