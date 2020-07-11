1/1
Juanita Marie Holley
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mother Juanita Marie Holley, 102 years old, was born in Ratcliff, Texas to Peter and Laura Wallace in 1917. She married Jack Holley in holy matrimony in Crockett, Texas in 1935. To this union they were blessed with eight children, moving the family to North Chicago, Illinois in 1936.

Mother Holley was a faithful and loving member of The Christian Valley Baptist Church serving faithfully for more than 75 years. She served on the nurse's board and truly was a loyal member. She was a loving member of Martha Chapter 1, Order of the Eastern Star.

Mother Holley was honored at city hall in 2017, for being 100 years old and one of the oldest citizens of North Chicago.

She was loved by everyone and her favorite quote was "It's better to laugh than to cry."

Mother Juanita Marie Holley leaves to cherish her loving memories one loving daughter Joyce (Johnny) Washington of Zion, Illinois. One loving son Bruce (Beverly) Holley of Kissimmee, Florida, 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 21 great-great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and special friends.

Preceding her in death her loving and supportive husband Jack Holley, four loving sons, two beautiful daughters, one granddaughter and one great grandson; Jack Robert Holley (Renton, Washington), Sterling Holley (Rockford, Illinois), Wayne Holley (North Chicago, Illinois), Gregory Holley (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), Laura Etta Harris (Waukegan, Illinois), Elaine Yvonne Simmons (Waukegan, Illinois). One granddaughter, Sheree Simmons (Waukegan, Illinois) and one great grandson, Austin Bordley (Waukegan, Illinois)

A celebration of Mother Juanita Marie Holley life service will be held Tuesday July 14th, at The Christian Valley Baptist Church, 2690 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, Illinois, 60064.

Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, Illinois.

The visitation for friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the private family service will begin at 11:00 a.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Christian Valley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved