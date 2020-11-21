1/1
Juanita Rodriguez
Juanita Rodriguez, 89, entered God's kingdom alongside her beloved husband Agapito Rodriguez, on November 17, 2020.

Born to Nieves and Celestino Bentancourt in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. She resided in Waukegan, IL for 35 years where she retired from Victory Memorial Hospital, was a member of the Puerto Rican Society, bowling champion, and avid bingo player. Then became a resident of Port St. Lucie, FL for 25 years before returning to Zion, IL in 2013.

Loving mother of Norma Colon and Nancy Fonseca. Caring grandmother of Angel (Tricia), Amy (Randy), Edward (Britta), Lucy, Rosa, and Roberto. Great-grandmother of Alec, Brandon, Julio Jr., Jevon, Jordan, Donye', Tamyria, Jasmine, Elisa, Edward Jr., Isabella, Elian, and Elias. Great-great-grandmother of Alexavier.

Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Holy Family Church 450 Keller Ave, Waukegan, IL. Due to Covid, pre-registration is needed to attend at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904054EA5A92BABF94-juanita1. Internment at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.


Published in News Sun on Nov. 21, 2020.
