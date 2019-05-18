Judith "Judy" Horton (nee Lauer), 76, a longtime resident of Fox Lake, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at home. She was born April 1, 1943, in Waukegan, to the late Lester Lauer and Loretta (nee Card) Turnpaugh. Judy enjoyed gardening, antiquing, collecting, and going to and selling at flea markets. She was very artistic, especially with woodworking, and known for her good cooking and baking. Most of all, she was a kind and gentle person who loved everyone with an open heart. Survivors include her children, Lori Hofflander, Steven (Marisa) Hofflander, and Larry Hofflander; grandchildren, Sara Myers, Lisa Grzeszczak, Bradley Gieser, and Allyson Hofflander; great-grandchildren, Kyden, Dominick, and Sophia; siblings, Linda Setterlund, Charlie (Rosie) Lauer, Sally (Jay) Olmstead, and Debbie (Bill) Campbell; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Arthur "Al" Horton on January 14, 2019; grandson, Trevor Hofflander; and siblings, Carole Mongeon and Tim Dickson. A celebration of Judy's and Al's lives will be held Saturday, June 8, beginning at 12 noon, at the International Operating Engineers District 3, Local 150 Hall, 28874 Route 120, Lakemoor, IL 60051. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 18, 2019