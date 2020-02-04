Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Stilp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Stilp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Stilp Obituary
Judith Stilp, 74, of Beach Park, IL, passed away peacefully February 2, 2020. Judith was born September 27, 1945 in Lander, WY, to Norman and Wyoma Larsen. She served in the United States Navy. While in the Navy she met James Stilp, they married on April 21, 1965 at Naval Station Treasure Island in San Francisco, CA, together they raised five children. Judith was a proud wife and mother and she adored her family. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James; children, Charles Stilp, Jeffrey (Eryn) Stilp, Tammy (Robert Wright) Ramos, and Pamela (Andrew) Greenwald; 17 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Larsen; and sister, Susan Larsen. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her son, Michael Guy Stilp. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private for the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -