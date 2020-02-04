|
Judith Stilp, 74, of Beach Park, IL, passed away peacefully February 2, 2020. Judith was born September 27, 1945 in Lander, WY, to Norman and Wyoma Larsen. She served in the United States Navy. While in the Navy she met James Stilp, they married on April 21, 1965 at Naval Station Treasure Island in San Francisco, CA, together they raised five children. Judith was a proud wife and mother and she adored her family. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James; children, Charles Stilp, Jeffrey (Eryn) Stilp, Tammy (Robert Wright) Ramos, and Pamela (Andrew) Greenwald; 17 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Larsen; and sister, Susan Larsen. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her son, Michael Guy Stilp. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private for the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020