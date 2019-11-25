Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2720 N. McAree Rd.,
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2720 N. McAree Rd
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Judith 'Jude' Tapio, 41, of Zion, IL passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Loving wife of Chad; much loved daughter of Kevin and Marg Minson; sister of Suzy, Ben, Scott and Tarryn; aunt of Ezekiel, Ezra and Jesse. Jude was a funny, positive, patient, intelligent, kind, and generous person. She was a much-loved Waukegan School Teacher who will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 4:30pm until the service begins at 6pm, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2720 N. McAree Rd., Waukegan, IL with Rev. John Shumate officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Compassion International (compassion.com). Arrangements entrusted to SAMBRANO FUNERAL & CREMATION, Gurnee. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 25, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -