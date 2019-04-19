Judy J. Shepherd, 71, a resident of Round Lake Beach, IL, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Vista East in Waukegan. She was born October 18, 1947 in Memphis, TN to Peter H. and Ruby Jewel (nee: Littlejohn) Smith. Judy loved going with family to the Elgin River Boat. She enjoyed cooking and crafting, loved her dog Rizzie, but most of all Judy loved being with her grandkids and family. Judy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom ,whom she wed on July 29, 1966 in Waukegan, IL, her children Shelley Shepherd of Gurnee and Kimberley (Brian) Scott of Antioch, her grandchildren Chelsea (RaDarius) Pough, Arrick (Anna) of Gurnee, McKenzie Scott, DeLaney Scott, Ryan Scott, and Masen Clark, her great-granddaughter DaNae Pough, her siblings Barbara (Augie) Baumgart of Genoa City and Peggy (Dennis) Kurek of Harvard, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A visitation and memorial service is scheduled from 6:00 pm until 8:00pm with a memorial service commencing at 8:00pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary