Judy Lynn Pritt, 76, of Round Lake Beach, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24 after a short illness, surrounded by her family and close friends.
Judy was born on May 19, 1943 to Robert and Christine (Sterner) Anderson.
Judy married Jackie Lee Pritt on Feb. 26, 1967 and together they raised 3 children.
Judy is survived by her brother Alan Anderson of MI and her sister Linda Freese of MN. Her husband Jackie Lee and their 3 children, Christina (Robert) Smolka of Athens,WI, Stephen Pritt of Lake Villa, IL and Tracy Ostergaard of Trevor, WI. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren. Robert Smolka Jr, Rebecca Smolka, Jenifer Ostergaard, Zachary Pritt, Jesica Ostergaard, and Lily Pritt.
She was proceeded in death by both of her parents.
Judy was the heart and soul of her family and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Service for Judy will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 30, 2019