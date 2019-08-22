|
|
Julie Ann (Neave) Paulsen, 67, of Zion, IL went to be with her Savior on August 19th after a massive heart attack. Julie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Arne Paulsen, and three daughters Colleen (Steven) Rodgers, Lesli (Kevin) Miller, and Heather (Dr. John) Patenaude and her 14 grandchildren: Everett, Hazel, Miles, Luke, Henry, Caleb, Jacob, Wendell, Clark, Ethan, Oliver, Issac, Audrey and Will Rexford due in December. She is proceeded in death by her parents: Donald and Audrey (Leech) Neave. Julie spent her life dedicated to her family. She met her sweetheart "scooping the loop" at 16 years old and got married at 19! Within 3 years they had three daughters, which Julie homeschooled for 8 years. Once she was an empty nester, she and Arne were always together! They loved to play games, take long road trips together, and have lively discussions about many topics! Her favorite "job" was Nana, Nina, or Grandma, depending on which grandchild was calling her! She would drop anything if it meant she could spend time with her grandchildren. Her grandchildren meant so much to her. In her spare time she love quilting, bible art journally, spencerian handwriting, and she was a passion prayer warrior! She started each day praying and enjoyed her weekly prayer meeting at her home church, Christ Community Church. She also served as a MOPS mentor mom for 14 years. Julie served in many ways in her community and touched many with her love and service to others. Her favorite verse is: Be still and know that I am God. Ps 46:10a Her favorite quote: Truth crushed to earth shall rise again. William Bryant Visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion, IL from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Ken Langley will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion. In lieu of flowers Julie would have wanted donations made to: Revive our Hearts or . Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019