Julita Vargas Stott passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 77, following a half-year long battle with cancer.



Julita was born on January 20, 1943 in Lavazares, Northern Samar, Philippines to her parents, Sixto Vargas and Padilla Vargas. Julita is survived by her husband, Ralph Stott, her daughter Laura Stott, grandson Andre McNeal, and son in law, Quintin Wallace.



After graduating from high school, she went to work with her Aunt helping to pattern, sow, and sell fashion clothing. She also attended school to study interior decoration while working as a part-time waitress. She met her future husband, Ralph Stott, US Army, while he was on leave to Manila in 1969. On February 20, 1970, they married and moved to Hawaii where on July 14, 1971, they welcomed their only daughter, Laura Stott, who became so important in their lives.



As a military spouse, Julita traveled to many European counties and spent 4 years in Germany. While in Stutgart, Germany, she drove a yellow "Follow Me" truck to help huge military aircraft park on a dime. Julita worked for 2 years in the jewelry department of the Naval Exchange on Greenbay Road in North Chicago, IL and for 28 years as a quality control supervisor at Solo Cup Company in Highland Park, IL.



Julita was a master gardener whose flower arrangements drew a multitude of birds, butterflies, and bees into her backyard. She loved hosting outdoor parties and cooking fantastic Filipino dishes to serve to her family and friends to whom she was fiercely loyal. She always loved the United States of America, her adopted country. She often served as a volunteer at the Mobile Food Pantry in North Chicago, IL. She and her family attended The Chapel in Libertyville, IL.



Julita's infectious laughter still continues to ring in the ears of those who knew her best. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.





