June M. Fromm, 83, of Waukegan, IL, passed away on April 14, 2019. June was born June 15, 1935 in Ironwood, MI. She fell in love in 1957 and married the love of her life, Raymond Fromm, on December 13, 1958. They enjoyed many years of traveling and taking long walks with her husband. June loved music, was an avid piano player, and sang in the church choir. Her passion in life was creating a loving home environment, she was dedicated to her family and caring for and nurturing her grandchildren. June is survived by her daughter, Miriam Holland; four grandchildren, Jenniefer Marie Holland, Nicole Danielle Holland, David Matthew Holland, and Lisa Michelle Holland; brother, James (Lois) Callam; brother-in-law and best friend, Eddie Fromm; niece Mary; and son-in-law, Bill Holland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mulfor and Lydia Callan; father and mother-in-law, Bert and Elvira Fromm; and her beloved husband, Raymond. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago, IL. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary