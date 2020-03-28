Home

June R. Knapp

June R. Knapp Obituary
June R. Knapp, age 97, of Iron River, MI, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Iron River, MI.

She was born on July 25, 1922 in Linn, WI, the daughter of the late Wray and Francie (Belgray) Householder.

June married L. A. "George" Knapp on April 19, 1941 and made their home in Zion, IL until 1965, when they moved to Iron River, MI.

June is survived by her children, Bernice Knapp, Sandra L. Skovera, and Kenneth Knapp; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George, daughter, Darlene; two grandchildren, Dawn and Terry; great granddaughter, Courtney; and daughter-in-law Gloria.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 28, 2020
