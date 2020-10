Karen Ann Varsek (83) passed away on October 14, 2020 at Vista Medical Center East.



Karen was born February 27, 1937 in Waukegan, IL to the late Stanley and Anna Varsek. She attended Carthage College. After graduation, she sought out an L.C.A. church and was baptized on December 2, 1969. She donned many hats at Trinity United Lutheran Church and served on the Altar Guild, Sunday School, Abigail Circle, Lutheran Church Women and its successor Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and for 34 years she served as Trinity's church treasurer. She retired from Cardinal Health. She was a kind-hearted and generous person who had unconditional love for her family. Karen had a passion for theater, at one time she held season tickets for 7 venues. She traveled extensively both within the United States and abroad. Karen was an avid reader and was a loyal member of 3 book clubs. She will be dearly missed by her family.



Karen was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Anna (Taulu) Varsek.



Karen leaves behind her 4 beloved siblings: Richard (Barb) Varsek, Duane (Diane) Varsek, Kathie (Chuck) Brady and Virginia "Ginny" Kukla; as well as 12 nieces and nephews: Donna, Sandy (Chuck), Susan (Brian), Doane (Racheli), Darin (Liz), Deanna (Robert), Darcy (Alan), Daniel, Jack (Juliet), Jill, Jennifer (Rick), and Ami (Russ).



A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Lutheran Church, 658 Grand Ave. Waukegan, IL 60085 at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Karen Varsek's memory can be made to Trinity United Lutheran Church in Waukegan, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store